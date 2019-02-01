Artists Cafe on Michigan Avenue closes after 58 years

Artists Cafe, the iconic Michigan Avenue restaurant that has been in business for 58 years, is closing, the owners announced Friday.

“After close to six decades, it’s time for us to take a bow,” the owners wrote in a statement.

The restaurant, located across the street from Buckingham Fountain, was visited by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Luciano Pavarotti.

“We have been blessed to brush up against greatness before some of the world’s best talents were discovered, keeping their heads down while toiling away at their craft, sitting at our counters and tables. It is very humbling to think that simple cups of Artists Cafe coffee could have fueled so many creative minds and moments,” owners Irene Makris, Aris Mitchell and Maria Mitchell Tsourapas wrote.

In 2016, a second location closed in the South Loop, Eater Chicago reported.

“Chicago, we might be leaving you, but you will never leave our hearts!” said the statement.