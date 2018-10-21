Arts in the Dark Parade celebrates Halloween, Chicago-style — PHOTO GALLERY

It may have been a bit chilly (Okay it was cold) in Chicago Saturday night, but the annual Arts in the Dark Halloween procession did a yeoman’s job to warm things up a bit along the State Street route.

Revelers braved the cold to line the parade route, which for the first time marched along State Street (from Lake to Van Buren). This year’s celebration, which honored the Year of Creative Youth, and produced by LUMA8, in conjunction with the Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Park District, featured more than 90 participants. Included in this year’s lineup were arts, music, theater and cultural organizations from across the Chicago area including the Jesse White Tumblers, Ensemble Espanol, Chicago Children’s Theatre, the Michigan City Soulsteppers, Broadway in Chicago, the Joffrey Ballet, Chicago Jazz Philharmonic and Bellydancers on Parade, among others.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from this year’s parade:

