Man wounded in Ashburn shooting

A man was shot and wounded while driving Wednesday evening in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 6:40 p.m., the 25-year-old man was driving east on 83rd Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was hit, Chicago police said.

He was taken with a gunshot wound in his body to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

The shooter may have been firing from a vehicle, police said. No one was in custody.