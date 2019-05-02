Boy, 16, wounded in Ashburn shooting

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Thursday in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

The 16-year-old was walking in the 7800 block of South Spaulding Avenue when someone walked up behind him, said something and then fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the leg about 3 p.m., police said. He was taken by ambulance to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in good condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.