Astronauts doing well after emergency landing

U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, right and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speak prior to the launch of Soyuz MS-10 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. | AP Photo

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan — The head of Russia’s top space medicine center says that two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia are feeling good after an emergency landing.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’ Alexei Ovchinin blasted off as scheduled to the International Space Station Thursday, but their Soyuz booster failed two minutes after the launch and the rescue capsule landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan. The crew endured higher than normal G-force, but Russian and U.S. space officials said they were in good condition.

Oleg Orlov, the head of the Institute for Medical and Biological Problems, Russia’s top space medicine research center, said in televised remarks that the astronauts endured six Gs during the sharp ballistic descent. He added that space crew is trained to endure such loads.