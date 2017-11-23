At least 1 person hurt in 6-vehicle Kennedy crash

At least one person was injured in a six-vehicle crash early Thursday on the inbound Kennedy Expressway on the North Side.

The six-vehicle chain reaction crash happened at 12:18 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-90/94 near Montrose, according to Illinois State Police. At least one person was taken to Community First Medical Center, but details about the person’s age, gender and condition were not immediately known.

The southbound lanes of the Kennedy were temporarily closed after the crash, but had been reopened as of 2:45 a.m., state police said. Further details were not immediately available.