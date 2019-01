14 vehicles crash on Lake Shore Drive near Navy Pier

Fourteen vehicles collided during rush hour on Lake Shore Drive near Navy Pier, according to police.

At 6:04 a.m., crash unfolded near the northbound Grand Avenue exit, Chicago police said. One person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries from the accident.

Northbound lanes were shut down after the crash, police said.

As of 7:35 a.m., traffic has resumed in all lanes on LSD.

The Chicago Fire Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.