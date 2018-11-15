At least 2 dead in 3 car crash in Park Manor

At least two people were killed in a vehicle crash early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The three cars crash at 1:04 a.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not confirmed either death.

It was unclear if anyone else was injured or killed.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was headed to the scene, police said.

No further information was available.