1 dead, 2 wounded in Woodlawn shooting: police

One person was killed and two were wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

About 5:20 a.m., two men and a female of an unknown age were standing in a parking lot in the 6600 block of South Evans when someone approached and started shooting, police said.

A man in his 20s or 30s was shot in his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in his neck and left leg, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The female was shot in her left arm, police said. She showed up at the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.