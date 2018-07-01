Mom and 3 children among 6 shot in East Garfield Park

Six people were shot Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, including a mother and three children who were caught in the crossfire, according to Chicago Police.

A group of people were walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle driving eastbound pulled over and one person got out and fired shots at them about 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Walnut, police said.

The mother and her children, all under the age of 15-years-old, were in a vehicle when they were struck by gunfire, police said. They were not the intended targets.

A female whose age wasn’t immediately known was in critical condition at a hospital. A girl under the age of 10 was also being treated at the hospital, according to Deputy Chief Al Nagode, who spoke at the scene.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but police believe only one weapon was fired, said Nagode.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Area North Detectives (312) 744-8263.

“This is one that we need the help from the community on,” said Nagode.