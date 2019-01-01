At least 6 vehicles stolen while left running on West Side streets: police

Police were warning West Side residents about a string of vehicle thefts during December in the West Garfield Park, East Garfield Park and Lawndale neighborhoods.

In each case, someone has been making off with vehicles that were left running unattended, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

about 6:45 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 4600 block of West Erie;

about 7:15 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 3400 block of West Walnut;

about 8:20 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 3200 block of West Ohio;

about 9:50 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 3900 block of West Madison;

about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 300 block of South Albany; and

about 9:25 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 900 block of South Springfield.

Anyone with information on the incidents was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.