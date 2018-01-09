At least 7 armed robberies reported in 2 days on Northwest Side

A string of armed robberies has been reported the past two days on the Northwest Side.

In all the attacks, suspects walked up to people, took out a handgun and knife and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 2800 block of North Long;

about 8 a.m. on Sunday in the 4200 block of West Roscoe;

about 11:10 a.m. on Sunday in the 3900 block of West Wellington;

about 12:55 a.m. on Monday in the 4100 block of West Roscoe;

about 1:20 a.m. on Monday in the 4500 block of West Armitage;

about 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of West Melrose; and

at 2:28 a.m. on Monday in the 2900 block of North Lockwood.

A detailed description of the suspects wasn’t available.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.