At least two Woodstock homes struck by gunshots, but no one injured

At least two homes were struck by bullets early Friday in northwest suburban Woodstock, but no one was injured.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at 3:28 a.m. in the 700 block of Barbary Lane, according to Woodstock police.

Investigators found that “numerous rounds had been fired” and that at least two residences were each struck by at least one bullet, a statement from police said. Some residents were home at the time, but no one was injured.

Woodstock police and the McHenry County SWAT Team investigated and the suspected weapon was recovered, but police would not release further information.

No charges had been filed as of Monday morning, and the incident remains under investigation.

“The level of safety and security that the citizens of Woodstock expect from their police department has been restored thanks to phenomenal police work,” Chief John Lieb said in the statement.

As a precautionary measure, police continue to have increased patrols in the area, and the the public is asked to be vigilant and report “suspected suspicious behavior by unknown individuals,” police said.

Anyone with information should call police at (815) 335-2131.