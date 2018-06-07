ATF agent assigned to Chicago is shot in Gary — second agent wounded in a month

Police in Gary investigate after an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon. | Provided photo

An agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was shot in the chest and wounded Thursday afternoon in Gary during an unspecified “enforcement operation” involving guns, officials said.

They said the agent’s partner shot and killed a suspect.

The Chicago Police Department was involved in the operation that led to the shooting Thursday. The department released a statement saying: “Thoughts and prayers for the @ATFHQ Chicago Field Office agent who was shot and critically wounded in Gary, Indiana. ATF Agents are working with us every hour of every day to reduce gun violence in Chicago and it’s beyond a partnership, it’s one team, one fight.”

The agent’s wound wasn’t life-threatening, retired ATF agent Tom Ahern said.

The shooting occurred near 21st and Broadway in Gary, according to Ahern, who described the agent as veteran of the ATF.

It happened during an undercover operation in which the agents were selling guns to illegal buyers, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

About a month ago, another ATF agent was wounded in Back of the Yards during an undercover narcotics operation. On May 4, an undercover ATF agent was shot in the face while he and other agents were putting a tracking device on a vehicle in the 4400 block of South Hermitage.

Ernest “Ernie’ Godinez has been charged in that earlier case with assaulting the agent, who was released from a hospital a few days after the shooting.