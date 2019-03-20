ATF offers $10K reward for info on suspects who lit Austin grocery store ablaze

Surveillance Images of two suspects who allegedly sparked a fire last year at Super Giant Grocery at 5147 West Division. | ATF

The ATF is offering up to $10 thousand for information that leads to the arrest of two suspects who allegedly lit an arson fire last year at a grocery store in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 10 p.m. May 31, 2018, two males entered the Super Giant Grocery Store at 5147 West Division St. and ignited a fire, the ATF said in a statement.

The federal agency is offering $5 thousand for information that leads to the capture of each suspect, and a total of $10 thousand for both.

“Arson charges can result up to 40 years in federal prison, and are charges we do not take lightly,” said Tim Jones, ATF Special agent in charge of the Chicago Field division.

Anyone with information should call the ATF at (888) 283-8477 or email tips to atftips@atf.gov.