AT&T call center will add 500 jobs, mayor’s office says

AT&T is adding jobs at its Horner Park location, on Grace Street at Western Avenue. | Google Streetview

AT&T is opening what it calls a state-of-the-art call center in Chicago’s Horner Park neighborhood.

About 300 workers have been hired to work at the call center, 2401 W. Grace St., and the company plans to hire 200 more by the end of 2018, according to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office.

Emanuel and Gov. Bruce Rauner both will be at today’s official announcement of the new facility, which will handle millions of calls, according to the company.