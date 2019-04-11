Man attacked on Jackson Blue Line platform

A man was beaten on the Jackson Blue Line platform in the Loop.

Three men who appeared to be in their 20s approached the man, 30, about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on the platform in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street and attacked him, Chicago police said.

They punched the man several times, injuring his face and eyes, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

The 30-year-old did not provide a description of the attackers but he did tell officers that the men were gang members, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.