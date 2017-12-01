Attempted abduction of 15-year-old girl reported in Uptown

The attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl early Monday has police looking for suspects in the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

The teenager was walking on a sidewalk about 6:50 a.m. when a car pulled up next to her in the 1000 block of West Montrose, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Someone inside opened the passenger door and asked her if she needed a ride, then someone else pushed her from behind toward the open door.

The girl avoided being pushed into the car and ran away, police said. She ran away and the suspects drove off.

The descriptions of the suspects weren’t detailed, but the offenders were in a gray or silver 4-door car with possible out-of-state license plates, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.