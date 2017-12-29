Attempted armed robbery reported at Waukegan pharmacy

An attempted armed robbery was reported Friday afternoon at a pharmacy in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers responded about 12:40 p.m. to a call of an armed robbery at Nyj Vital Rx at 2310 Grand Ave., according to Waukegan police.

An armed male had walked into the pharmacy and attempted to rob it, police said. The suspect, who is believed to be in his 40s, then ran off after failing to steal anything.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery should call the Waukegan police tip line at (847) 360-9001.