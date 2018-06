Attempted child abduction reported in Gresham

A man is wanted for attempted to abduct a girl Thursday morning in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 15-year-old girl was walking to school about 7 a.m. when a man in a black van pulled up in the 1700 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The man asked the girl if she needed a ride, police said. The girl ran away to safety.

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives at (312) 747-8273.