Attempted child abduction reported in South Loop

An attempted child abduction was reported Thursday morning in the South Loop.

A man driving a green four-door Lexus approached a 14-year-old girl about 8:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Archer Avenue and started talking to her, Chicago police said.

She was offered money but ignored the man, according to police. The man drove away east on Archer from Dearborn Street.

The Lexus was described as a 1999 to 2004 model with a rear spoiler, police said. The man was between 25 and 35 years old and wore sideburns with a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted child luring was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.