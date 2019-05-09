3 people attempt to lure Belmont Heights children: police

Police are looking for three people who attempted to lure three children Sunday in Belmont Heights on the Northwest Side.

About 4 p.m., the children were playing in the 3400 block of North Olcott Avenue when two females and a male called out to them, Chicago police said. One of the females said, “Hey, hey come over here. Why don’t you come over here? Hey kids, want candy? It’s in my car.”

The children declined, police said. The female said, “Good. You passed.” Then they left the scene in a black four-door sedan with rear tinted windows and black shiny rims.

Police described the females between the ages of 17 and 22 with long dark hair and a thin to medium builds. One was wearing a white shirt and black pants and the other was possibly wearing a red hooded sweat shirt and camouflage shirt or jacket.

The male, police said, is between the ages of 17 and 22 with dark, medium-length hair and a thin build. He was wearing a white tee shirt, black pants and possibly a black, leather jacket.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8200.

