Kidnapping attempt reported on West Side: police

Police are warning residents of a recent kidnapping attempt in the Austin neighborhood on the South Side.

On Thursday morning, an 11-year-old girl was walking in the 300 block of South Lavergne Avenue when a man in his 50s approached in a blue van, Chicago police said in a community alert.

He motioned for the girl to come over, and asked for her phone number and where she was going, police said. The girl ran away to safety.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.