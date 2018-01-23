Attempted kidnapping of boy, 13, reported in Ravenswood

The attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy was reported Tuesday morning in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

About 8 a.m., the boy was walking in the 5100 block of North Clark Street when a male in a dark blue car, possibly a Toyota Corolla, pulled up close to him and told him to get into the car, Chicago Police said.

The boy ran to his house and called his parents, police said.

The man was described as a white male, small, of thin build, with straight, gray hair that was cut short, police said. He was clean shaven and wore black sunglasses.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 747-8380.