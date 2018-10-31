Attempted kidnapping reported on Far South Side

An attempted kidnapping was reported Tuesday afternoon on the border of the Roseland and Pullman neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

A girl was walking about 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East 112th Street when a man driving a black SUV pulled up and asked her if she needed a ride, Chicago police said.

The girl, who didn’t know the man, replied “no” and quickly ran away, according to police. The man was between 35 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8271.