Boy escapes attempted kidnapping in West Chatham

A 10-year-old boy narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping Thursdat in West Chatham on the South Side.

He was taking out the trash in the back of his home at 7 a.m. when a man approached him from a vehicle and grabbed him, Chicago police said.

The boy was able to escape his grip and run unharmed into his home in the 8200 block of South Perry Avenue, police said.

The man went back to the vehicle and drove off in a gray 4-door vehicle with another man, police said.

One of the suspects was in his 20s and wore a hooded sweatshirt and navy blue pants, police said. The other man, the driver, was in his 50s.

Anyone with tips is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8271.

