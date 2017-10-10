Attempted murder charge for pushing man onto Blue Line tracks in Loop

A North Side man has been charged with attempted murder for pushing a man onto the tracks in August at a Blue Line station in the Loop, police said.

Chad M. Estep, 34, was arrested after being “positively identified” as the suspect who pushed a 46-year-old man at the Washington Blue Line Station on August 1, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was waiting to board a train just before noon at the station at 19 N. Dearborn St., police said at the time. A man then walked up behind him and pushed him off the platform onto the tracks.

He then “menaced” the victim, refusing to allow him to climb back onto the platform until bystanders intervened and offered assistance, police said.

Estep was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Monday at his home in the 1700 block of West Ellen, police said.

He is charged with felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery in a public place, and a misdemeanor count of trespassing for being on the platform without paying, police said.

A surveillance video provided by police appeared to show the suspect jumping over a turnstile at the station.

Estep is expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday.