Woman charged with attempting to murder her 3-year-old son

A woman charged with attempted murder allegedly left her 3-year-old son to drown in a bathtub in her South Shore home, according to police.

Celeste Christian, 21, who was being held without bond, allegedly left her son unattended in a bathtub about 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

She returned to the tub and found her son limp and floating in the water, police said.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with fluid in his lungs, according to police. He was in critical condition.

Police arrested Christian and notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, police said.

She was charged with a felony count of attempted first degree murder and a felony count of aggravated battery of a child, police said.

Christian was being held without bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. Her next court date was scheduled for Oct. 2.