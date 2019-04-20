Attempted Riverside home invasion captured by doorbell camera

An attempted burglary in west suburban Riverside was thwarted Thursday as the homeowner watched the situation unfold over his doorbell camera’s live video stream.

About 10:10 a.m., officers received a call about the break-in in progress in the 300 block of Robinson Court, according to a statement from Riverside police said.

The homeowner, who had installed a doorbell camera, saw a man was trying to force open his door and called for help.

Riverside police arrived under 10 minutes later and found the would-be burglar walking along the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks just west of Harlem Avenue, police said.

The suspect was identified as a 27-year-old Brookfield man who had recently been kicked out of his home and was “highly intoxicated.”

The homeowner declined to press charges since the Brookfield man never actually entered the home, police said. The man was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn where he was treated for an alcohol overdose.

“If there was ever a video or event that displays how video doorbell systems are an important device in assisting in police investigations, and in this case preventing a burglary, this video would be it,” Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said. “While the homeowner ultimately did not want to criminally prosecute, there’s no question that a crime was averted because of the video doorbell system and the immediate reporting of this incident to Riverside police.”