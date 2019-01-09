Attempted robber killed, 3 others wounded in Tuesday gun violence

Chicago police officers investigate the scene where a man was wounded inside an apartment building in a possible domestic-related shooting, Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of West 66th Street, in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed and three others wounded in Chicago gun violence on Tuesday, including an 19-year-old man shot dead by the woman he was trying to rob.

About 5:45 a.m., the man approached the woman, 25, in the 500 block of West 103rd Street in the Fernwood neighborhood. He displayed a weapon and tried to rob her, Chicago police said.

The woman, who was a concealed carry holder, took out her own weapon and fired one shot, striking him in the neck, police said.

The man left the scene and was found a block away, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

The shooting remained under investigation, and no charges had been filed against the woman as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

In the afternoon, an alleged gunman was taken into custody after being held at the scene by a group of citizens who witnessed the shooting.

The gunman approached a 25-year-old man as he was walking with a group of people about 4:50 p.m. in the 500 block of East 91st Street and the two got into an argument, police said.

Concerned for his safety, the 25-year-old took off running and the gunman followed, eventually firing shots and striking the man in the abdomen, police said. The group of people who were with the man then wrestled with the gunman and held him until officers arrived. A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

The wounded man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The alleged gunman was arrested and brought to Jackson Park Hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered while being held for authorities, police said. Charges were pending Tuesday evening.

A man was wounded in a possible domestic-related shooting early Tuesday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side. The man, in his 30s, was shot multiple times about 1:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 66th Street, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen, shoulder and arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

A 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting before dawn in the West Town neighborhood. The man was walking about 1:40 a.m. in the 700 block of North Ashland Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

He took himself to St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.