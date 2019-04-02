Man shot during attempted robbery in Logan Square

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday evening in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was working on his car in the 2000 block of North Hoyne Avenue about 9 p.m. when four masked people approached him and asked for his property, Chicago police said.

When he refused to hand it over, one of the masked people shot him in the leg, police said.

The man, 28, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. No arrests have been made.