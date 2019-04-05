Teenager shot in attempted robbery in Douglas

A teenager was shot and wounded Friday evening in an attempted robbery in the Douglas area on the South Side.

The 17-year-old told investigators that someone tried to rob him in the 2700 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago police said. When he refused to hand over his belongings, he was shot in the thigh.

The teen was taken in serious condition at 5:22 p.m. to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. No arrests have been made.

Area Central detectives are investigating.