Person attacked in attempted sexual assault in Ashburn

A person was attacked by a male in an attempted criminal sexual assault Monday evening in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The female was partially inside her vehicle when a male she didn’t know approached her from behind and attempted to sexually assault her about 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 80th Place, Chicago Police said.

The male was described as 19 to 25-year-old 5-foot-8 black man, weighing about 160 pounds with short black facial hair. He was wearing tan pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with gold writing at the time of the attack and ran eastbound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.