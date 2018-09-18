Attempted sexual assault reported in Old Irving Park

Chicago police are warning residents of an attempted sexual assault Monday night in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 7:30 p.m., a female was walking alone east in the 4700 block of West Addison Street when a man approached her and began speaking to her in Spanish, according to police.

He then groped her and tried to force her to move to another location, police said. She successfully fought him off and sustained minor injuries from the skirmish.

The man was described as a 5-foot-5 man in his 20s with short hair and between 130 and 140 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts with white checkered stripes.

Police asked anyone with details to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.