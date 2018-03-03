Attic fire causes $100K in damage to Streamwood home

A fire early Saturday caused $100,000 worth of damage to a house in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Authorities were called for reports of a fire at 2:22 a.m. in the attic of a house in the 300 block of Hillside Drive, according to a statement from the Streamwood Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming out of the roof of the single-story home.

The nine people who were in the house when the fire broke out made it outside safely, the fire department said. The blaze was brought under control by firefighters using two hand lines.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the house and radiating heat also caused minor damage to an adjacent building, fire officials said. The cause remained under investigation Saturday.