Attorney general candidate Aaron Goldstein robbed in Albany Park

Illinois Attorney General candidate Aaron Goldstein and a camera crew were robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon while filming in the Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood.

On the Facebook page for his campaign, Goldstein wrote, “Thank you all for your concern, well wishes, thoughts and prayers. My team and I are all good.”

The robbery happened at 3:24 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Albany, according to Chicago Police. A group of suspects approached the camera crew, displayed a weapon and demanded their property.

No one was in custody Friday morning as Area North detectives investigated.