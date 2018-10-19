Sessions blames ‘lame-duck politicians’ for proposed police consent decree

Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday in Washington. | AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Attorney General Jeff Sessions continued his efforts Friday to interfere with Chicago’s proposed police consent decree, complaining that it was put together by “lame-duck politicians” looking to control the police department “from their political graves.”

Sessions did not call out by name the two major officeholders negotiating the consent decree, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, but the shot across the bow of the two retiring Democrats was unmistakable.

Sessions, whose own tenure as attorney general could be coming to an end after the November mid-term elections, argued that enacting the consent decree with approval from an “unelected judge” was “anti-Democratic in nature.”

Sessions made the remarks in a speech to the Chicago Crime Commission. He said it was his third trip to Chicago in recent weeks.

In each visit, Sessions has bemoaned Chicago’s violent crime problems and blamed it on city leaders hamstringing police.

Just last week he announced the Justice Department would file a brief opposing the consent decree. He made no mention Friday of his limited court options in opposing the decree, instead urging the city to reconsider.

A spokeswoman for Madigan said Sessions’ comments “show how little he knows and cares about the people and police in Chicago.”

“Chicago residents and police all agree that the police department needs reform. The U.S. Department of Justice also agreed after it made more than 100 recommendations on how to reform CPD. The consent decree will bring the reform and resources Chicago police officers need to do their jobs,” the spokeswoman said.

Emanuel chose Twitter to issue his response.

“Today Jeff Sessions praised Bill Bratton’s NYPD leadership, then attacked Chicago. Before the AG runs his mouth he should get educated on what he’s talking about. Bratton is America’s top police expert and yesterday he praised Chicago’s crime reductions over the past 2 years,” the mayor tweeted.