Au Cheval owner Brendan Sodikoff opening 2 new West Loop restaurants

Brendan Sodikoff of Au Cheval is planning two new concepts in the Fulton Market District. | Google Maps

The man behind Au Cheval has plans for two new projects in the West Loop.

Brendan Sodikoff told Eater Chicago that he is “actively planning two concepts” at 112 N. Green St. and 110 N. Peoria St., near two other eateries owned by his company, Hogsalt Hospitality: Green Street Smoked Meats and High Five Ramen.

The Green St. location will be a Midwest-inspired supper club with American comfort food on the menu, like hardwood-smoked chicken and ribs, Crain’s Chicago Business reported. The 9,000-square-foot spot will open this summer.

“Everyone is always doing stuff from Italy, Greece and other exotic places,” Sodikoff told Crain’s Chicago Business. “I’d love to do something from right around where we are and represent the time and place of where we are.”

A 40-seat Italian restaurant will occupy the site on Peoria Street, according to Crain’s.

The plans should be finalized in the next two months, according to Eater.