Aurora kindergarten teacher charged with sexually assaulting children

A west suburban Aurora kindergarten teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting two children.

Juan C. Avendano, 62, was charged with a felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and indecent solicitation of a child, as well as five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a statement from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Avendano worked as a kindergarten teacher at Bardwell Elementary School, 500 S. Lincoln Ave. in Aurora, according to a statement from East Aurora School District 131.

He is accused of making “sexual contact” with two victims younger than 13 years old between April 2014 and March 2018, prosecutors said.

Avendano has been on administrative leave since March 8, when school officials learned about the investigation, district officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Avendano on Monday at his Aurora home, prosecutors said. He remains held at the Kane County Jail on $250,000 bail, prosecutors said. If he is able to post bond, he will be prohibited from contact with the victims or with any minor under 17 years old. He will also be required to hand over his passport.

His next court date was scheduled for April 5 before Kane County Circuit Judge James C. Hallock.

District 131 officials said they are cooperating with the state’s attorney’s office and with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. They are asking anyone with information to call police or the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.