Aurora man charged after 4-month drug investigation

A four-month-long investigation by members of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team led to the arrest of a man Saturday in west suburban Aurora.

Derek Aquino Jr., 25, of Aurora, was charged with three felony counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, and one felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance of more than 100 grams but not more than 400 grams, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kane County deputies searched Aquino’s home Saturday and found about 14 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,400, the sheriff’s office said.

Aquino was not home at the time of the search and was taken into custody later that day on felony charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, Kane County deputies also charged Aquino with two felony counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, delivering about 55 grams of cocaine earlier this month and about 27 grams of cocaine in October 2017, according to authorities.

Also on Monday, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, a multi-jurisdictional team from LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties, charged Aquino with a felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance of more than 100 grams, but not more than 400 grams of cocaine in LaSalle County, according to the narcotics team.

Aquino is being held in Kane County Jail on a $95,000 bond.

Aquino was served a LaSalle County warrant while being held in Kane County Jail, the warrant has a $2 million bond, according to the narcotics team.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Kane County Judicial Center at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 22, the sheriff’s office said.