Aurora man charged with selling drugs that caused man to overdose in 7-Eleven

A west suburban Aurora man has been charged with selling the fentanyl-laced drugs that caused another man to overdose inside of a 7-Eleven convenience store.

A state trooper responding to a call of an unresponsive person just before midnight on Dec. 10 found Nicholas J. Hessling, 28, in the bathroom of the 7-Eleven at the DeKalb Oasis off Interstate-88, according to Illinois State Police. He was pronounced dead, and the cause of his death was later found to be a drug overdose with a high concentration of fentanyl.

Investigators later determined Victor D. Peters, 31, had sold the fentanyl-laced drug to Hessling, according to police. Peters was arrested without incident about 11 a.m. Friday at his home in Aurora.

He was charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a felony, police said.

Peters remained in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office as he awaited a bond hearing.