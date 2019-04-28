Aurora man faces prison time after third gun-related conviction

An Aurora man faces prison time after being convicted of gun-related offenses for a third time.

On April 23, Marcus T. Walker, 31, was convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, meaning he owned a gun despite having at least two previous gun related convictions, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

During a trial, Kane County state’s attorney’s presented evidence that Walker was in possession of a gun on Oct. 5 2016 in Aurora, the state’s attorney’s office said. Walker admitted to officers in an interview that he knew he wasn’t allowed to have a gun but purchased one anyway.

He was convicted for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in Kendall County in 2009, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was convicted for the same offense three years later in Cook County. Walker served prison terms for both convictions.

He is due in court June 14 for sentencing and faces six to 30 years in prison.