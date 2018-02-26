Aurora man gets 10 years in prison for gun, drug possession

A west suburban man is headed to prison after for illegally possessing a gun and drugs.

Angel Arredondo, 21, was found guilty of armed violence and sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 11, 2016, officers found Arredondo in a basement in the 700 block of Spring Street in Aurora with a 12-guage shotgun and more than 60 grams of marijuana that he admitted he intended to sell, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Arredondo received credit for 205 days served in the Kane County Jail, the state’s attorney’s office said.