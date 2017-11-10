Aurora man gets 12 years in prison for attempted murder

A west suburban man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for trying to shoot and kill someone in Aurora last year.

Aaron Tolamac, 22, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in exchange for the 12-year sentence on Oct. 4 before Judge Donald Tegeler Jr., according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

About 2:15 p.m. on July 21, 2016, the victim received a message via social media to step outside his house on North Fourth Street in Aurora, prosecutors said.

When he did, Tolamac fired four shots from a .45-caliber handgun, then ran away, prosecutors said. The victim was not struck, and no injuries were reported.

Tolamac, an Aurora resident, will receive credit for 435 days served in the Kane County jail, according to the state’s attorney’s office.