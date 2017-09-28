Aurora man gets 60 years for fatally shooting girlfriend in 2014

An Aurora man was sentenced to six decades in prison Thursday for killing his girlfriend in 2014 in the west suburb.

Christopher Whetstone, 49, shot Taylor once in the chest and twice in the stomach about 8:25 p.m. Jan. 13, 2014, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Taylor had driven to Whetstone’s home in the 500 block of Charles Street to let him see their two children, the state’s attorney’s office said. The shooting came after the couple argued over a cell phone. Taylor was pronounced dead at Presence Mercy Medical Center about an hour after the shooting.

Whetstone ran off, but was arrested 10 minutes later by Aurora police, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury in March.

Christopher M. Whetstone, 49, was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday by Judge John A. Barsanti.