Aurora man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

A west suburban Aurora man was sentenced to six years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Ervey Dominguez, 47, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to a felony count of criminal sexual assault, according to a statement from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Dominguez sexually assaulted the victim, a child he knew under 17 years old, between Jan. 27, 2011, and May 31, 2014, prosecutors said.

Judge John A. Barsanti accepted Dominguez’s plea and sentenced him to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, prosecutors said. He received credit for 20 days he served in custody at the Kane County Jail and will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

In addition to the jail time, Dominguez will be required to register for life as a sex offender, the state’s attorney’s office said.