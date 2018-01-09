Aurora man gets 5 years for marijuana possession

A man arrested for marijuana possession after a 2016 traffic stop in west suburban Aurora was sentenced to five years in prison.

Kane County Judge David R. Kliment sentenced 27-year-old Jamari M. Suggs to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a statement from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Suggs, who lives in Aurora, had pleaded guilty in October 2017 to a felony count of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Suggs was pulled over for an expired registration on Oct. 10, 2016, near Fifth Avenue and Spicebush Lane in Aurora.

During the stop, an officer spotted two plastic bags on the floor of his backseat containing 117 grams of marijuana. Suggs admitted the marijuana was his and that he planned to sell it, prosecutors said.

Suggs has two prior convictions for cocaine delivery and one prior conviction for cocaine possession, authorities said.