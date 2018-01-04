Aurora man wanted on ‘litany’ of child porn charges, $5K reward offered

Authorities are seeking a 21-year-old Aurora man who is wanted on child pornography and sexual assault charges.

Ellis Burns is wanted on a $5 million warrant in Kane County on a “litany” of charges that he sexually abused teenage girls, according to Aurora police.

Burns is charged with two counts of soliciting a child for child pornography videos, five counts of soliciting a child for child pornography photos, criminal sexual assault, 13 counts of possession of child porn, intimidation and failure to register as a sex offender, police said. The solicitation charges are all felonies. He also faces multiple misdemeanor charges accusing him of sexually abusing a juvenile, domestic battery and distributing obscene material.

An “acquaintance” of Burns, 23-year-old Dametrius D. Thornton of Oswego, was being held at the Kane County Jail on $750,000 bail after being charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, intimidation, two counts of soliciting a child, five counts of distributing explicit material to a minor and electronic harassment, police said.

Thornton’s charges stem from crimes against three 15-year-old girls, police said. Authorities believe Burns also abused two of the girls.

Police said they believe there are more victims of the two men who have not come forward and are urging anyone with information to contact officials.

Crime Stoppers was offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Burns, police said.