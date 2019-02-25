‘I’m hit’: 911, police radio communications shed light on Aurora mass shooting

A sign on the front door of the Henry Pratt Company office shows that guns are not allowed in the building in Aurora. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Aurora Police Department on Monday released audio recordings of 911 calls and police communications spanning the length of the mass shooting and hourlong manhunt that left five people dead in the western suburb earlier this month.

The recordings start with a 911 caller proclaiming “We got a gunman.”

They end with stun grenades, bullets and four words: “The suspect is down.”

The roughly 69 minutes of audio captures the manhunt for Gary Martin, who killed five co-workers and, minutes later, shot five Aurora cops before holing up in the massive Henry Pratt Co. warehouse.

“Get the shields out! Get the shields out!” an officer says in the opening minutes of police chatter.

“I’ve been shot,” one officer says a short time later.

“I’m hit. I’m still in the fight,” another officer says.

Another cop, trying to control his breathing and whispering at the same time, tells a police dispatcher “I’m with him … stairwell, north side … he’s been shot leg … conscious, breathing.”

From there, a plan begins to take shape as a command post is established and officers begin to converge on the building from multiple west suburban departments.

We have chosen to publish a portion of the 911 calls placed to our Dispatch Center as the events surrounding the Henry Pratt tragedy unfolded. We are also posting the emergency radio traffic of the incident,… https://t.co/oM77eQMZlE — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 25, 2019

WARNING: This audio may be disturbing to some. Listener discretion is strongly advised. https://t.co/wrMiHHb8ck — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 25, 2019

