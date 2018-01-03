Aurora police investigating Christmas Day shooting incidents

Police are investigating three separate Christmas Day shooting incidents in west suburban Aurora that are believed to be related.

In the first incident, a 29-year-old woman was turning her car out of her driveway about 9 p.m. in the 500 block of South Gates when someone in a white GMC Terrain with tinted windows fired a shot, according to Aurora police. The bullet ricocheted off one of her car doors, but did not penetrate it.

The woman’s three daughters – ages 8, 10 and 12 – were in the vehicle at the time, police said. The 12-year-old was taken to an Aurora hospital after complaining of ear pain. No other injuries were reported.

About an hour later, someone in a Terrain fired a shot through the front door of the same woman’s home, police said. Five men were at the home at the time of the shooting, but none of them were injured. The house sustained roughly $600 in damage.

There is no clear motive for either shooting incident, police said.

About 11:20 p.m., a 37-year-old woman said someone shot at her from a Terrain as she drove through several streets on Aurora’s Near Southeast Side, police said. The woman recognized one of the people in the SUV as a relative she’d had a recent disagreement with. No one was injured.

An officer responding to the incident about 5 minutes later spotted the Terrain near the intersection of Root Street and Galena Boulevard, police said. When the officer tried to stop the Terrain, the driver took off, leading the officer on a chase that ended with the SUV skidding into a fence in a parking lot in the 400 block of North Farnsworth.

Five males ran from the terrain, but were caught during an ensuing foot chase, police said.No one was injured in crash. It was unclear who was driving the SUV.

A gun was recovered in a minivan in the 1100 block of Fourth Street as officers searched for contraband that could have been tossed from the Terrain during the chase, police said. The minivan had a broken rear windshield that the owner was unaware of until police alerted him to it. He did not own the handgun.

Police were unable to charge anyone due to a lack of evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting incidents should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500.